Gen Z Takes On GenAI: Radio’s Top Young Talent Weigh In

As the first generation of radio talent to grow up in the digital era, the 2024 class of Radio Ink‘s 30 and Under Superstars have a unique perspective on the tidal wave of generative AI that has arrived in the industry – and some of these thoughts may come as a surprise.

Radio Ink asked our 2024 30 and Under Superstars: Do you use AI in your work? If so, how? If not, why not?

“I have not personally used AI in my work, as I believe in providing listeners with the most authentic version of myself. For me, the connection with my audience is built on genuine, real-time interactions, and I feel that personal touch is important in everything I do, on and off the air.”

“I use AI in the creative services department to generate listener drops, extract vocals and instrumentals for imaging production, and ensure my scripts are written in the most concise and effective way. It also simplifies my show prep by providing bite-sized versions of entire articles.”

“I incorporate AI into my work to enhance the quality of my work. While I always generate my own thoughts, I often use AI to refine tone and improve the delivery. I also rely on AI when I need to condense information into a shorter spot or add character to ensure my copy stands out.”

