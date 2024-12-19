Rivian Adds SiriusXM as Radio’s EV Future is Uncertain

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is making significant changes to its in-car entertainment system. The company has unveiled new features for its R1S and R1T vehicles, including SiriusXM and a partnership with Google.

Rivian’s focus on integrating advanced entertainment options raises questions about the future role of traditional AM/FM radio in electric vehicles, particularly as new technologies continue to gain traction and the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act seeks its footing on Capitol Hill.

While the addition of SiriusXM comes with a complimentary trial, continued access requires a paid subscription.

Rivian’s latest update includes Google Cast and a native YouTube app, offering users enhanced entertainment options while their vehicles are parked. Google Cast, powered by Chromecast technology, allows access to more than 3,000 apps through Rivian’s Connect+ system. However, this feature isn’t complimentary; Rivian customers will have a temporary preview before requiring a paid subscription.

The move acknowledges the downtime required for charging electric vehicles, which often takes 20 to 30 minutes.

This Rivian deal joins SiriusXM’s recent expansion into new Tesla models, including the CyberTruck, Model 3, and Model Y through a “bespoke streaming integration.” This hybrid platform mirrors SiriusXM’s 360L offering, combining standard satellite radio content with on-demand features like podcasts and personalization.

Unlike the Model S and Model X, which include satellite receivers, these Tesla models rely entirely on streaming. If the trend continues, Tesla may phase out satellite receivers entirely, mirroring its earlier removal of AM radio.