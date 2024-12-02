SiriusXM Debuts ‘Bespoke’ Offering in Tesla Cybertruck

For the first time, SiriusXM is now available in the Tesla Cybertruck, Model 3, and Model Y. The addition, which is labeled as a “bespoke streaming integration,” mirrors the offerings included in SXM’s 360L hybrid broadcast platform, as teased earlier this year.

These Tesla models, which lack satellite receivers, can activate SiriusXM after installing the over-the-air 2024 Holiday Update. The platform will appear in the media sources menu, where drivers can initiate a free one-month trial. A Tesla Premium Connectivity or active Wi-Fi connection is required for access.

The hybrid platform integrates on-demand content like podcasts and personalized features into SiriusXM’s standard service.

The change was first reported in August after a since-deleted post from SiriusXM Canada.

SiriusXM remains available in its basic form on the Tesla Model S and Model X, which include satellite receivers. If Tesla continues this trend, it could signal a move away from satellite receivers altogether, similar to the company’s elimination of AM radio reception.

The satellite broadcaster reported third-quarter revenue of $2.17 billion, down 4% from the previous year. Subscriber revenue dropped 5% to $1.65 billion, while advertising revenue declined 2% to $450 million. However, the company added 14,000 self-pay net subscribers. To drive subscriber growth, SiriusXM introduced a new in-car pricing model starting at $9.99, providing access to all music channels with options to add sports, talk, and news for an additional cost.