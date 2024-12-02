MIW Bumps Deadline On Erica Farber Manager Mentorship

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has extended the application window for its 2024-2025 Erica Farber Mentorship in Management. Formerly known as the Mildred Carter Mentorship, the program supports women in senior leadership roles across radio.

Applications are now due by Friday, December 20.

This mentorship offers women in radio at the Manager level or higher, with at least five years of industry experience, the chance to work with a dedicated mentor on advancing their professional careers in areas such as sales, marketing, programming, and digital media.

Full application details are available on the MIW website.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff commented, “The Erica Farber Mentorship in Management program is a recognition of the decades of leadership, passion, and vision that Erica has brought to the industry as a whole and to so many of us, as a valued mentor and friend. Her shining example is the measure we want to set for the next generation of women.”

Farber expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s an honor to be recognized in this way, especially as mentoring is so near and dear to my heart. Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible potential that women bring to every area of radio, from creative to corporate leadership. I’m thrilled that this mentorship program will provide the next generation of women with resources, insights, and encouragement to lead with confidence and vision, helping them make a lasting impact in our industry.”

This is the second honor MIW has bestowed on Farber this year. During the NAB Hall of Fame ceremony in April, the group honored Farber with its inaugural MIW Impact Award, now named the Erica Farber Impact Award.