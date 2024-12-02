Magellan AI Achieves IAB Podcast Measurement Certification

Magellan AI has achieved certification from the IAB Tech Lab for podcast measurement compliance. The certification aligns Magellan AI with IAB’s Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines 2.2, for metrics such as downloads, unique listeners, and ad delivery.

The certification follows a two-month audit process.

With IAB Tech Lab certification, Magellan AI enhances its suite of tools, offering advertisers insights into audience behavior, brand lift, and campaign performance. Features include real-time ad delivery monitoring through airchecks, programmatic campaign analysis, and detailed impression and listener metrics for attribution and promotion tracking.

Magellan AI CEO Cameron Hendrix said, “Standardized, reliable data is critical for driving growth in podcast advertising. We’re excited to continue pushing the entire audio industry forward alongside IAB Tech Lab and our clients: the largest publishers, advertisers, and agencies in the audio ecosystem.”

General Manager Measurement Jim Ballas added, “Securing IAB Tech Lab certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to trust, transparency, and consistency in podcast advertising measurement. This certification validates our mission to deliver accurate podcasting data and measurement tools that optimize ROI for advertisers and streamline operations for publishers.”