Black Friday Week Drives Surge in Retail Radio Advertising

The week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday saw a surge in radio advertising from major retailers and wireless providers as they capitalized on the holiday shopping season. According to Media Monitors, retail led the way for the week ending December 1.

Lowe’s and The Home Depot held the top spots, with heavy advertising focused on holiday sales and promotions. Target also saw a significant jump in its radio advertising, reflecting its emphasis on Black Friday and holiday campaigns. Wireless providers like Verizon and T-Mobile were also prominent advertisers, leveraging the holiday season to promote deals on smartphones, plans, and accessories.

In addition to retail and tech, companies outside traditional holiday shopping categories, like insurance and financial services, maintained their presence. This reflects a broader effort by year-round advertisers to stay top-of-mind during a period when consumer attention is highly competitive.