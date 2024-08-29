SiriusXM 360L May Hit Tesla Dashboards Next

SiriusXM 360L streaming may soon be available in Tesla vehicles, according to a now-deleted post on SiriusXM Canada’s website. Since the service is internet-based, newer Tesla models like the Cybertruck that lack satellite receivers will be able to access the service.

The streaming hybrid service incorporates on-demand content like podcasts and increased personalization into the broadcaster’s standard service. According to the post, 360L would be added via an over-the-air update and SiriusXM plans to offer Tesla owners a 30-day free trial of its Platinum package.

It’s unclear how this integration will affect existing satellite radio services on the Tesla Model S and Model X, which are equipped with SiriusXM satellite receivers. If this trend continues, Tesla might opt to ditch satellite receivers in all vehicles – the same way they cut out AM radio reception.

Since this was on SiriusXM’s Canadian site, its unconfirmed this would be available in the US. There is also no word on whether this would include Teslas in vehicles available for a new ad-supported, in-car subscription model called Free Access.

This new plan features advertisements across various music, talk, sports, and comedy channels accessible directly from a vehicle’s dashboard without requiring financial details. However, the Free Access plan is currently limited to vehicles equipped with SiriusXM’s 360L hybrid radios and is by invitation only. Furthermore, this subscription is non-transferable between vehicles and does not allow access through SiriusXM’s mobile app.

The potential expansion comes as SiriusXM aggressively pushes to increase its subscriber base. In Q2 2024, the company experienced a loss of 100,000 self-pay subscribers due to higher vehicle-related churn and fewer streaming additions. Additionally, paid promotional subscribers decreased by 73,000, largely because automakers shifted towards unpaid trial subscriptions. The total trial subscribers slightly declined to 7.4 million from 7.5 million, maintaining the same level as the previous year’s same quarter.