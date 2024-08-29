Skyview Networks and Playfly Sports Expand NCAA Football Deal

This football season, Skyview Networks will become the exclusive audio distribution, inventory management, and production partner for Penn State’s Nittany Lions and Virginia Tech’s Hokies through an extended partnership with Playfly Sports Properties.

Playfly is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for Penn State University, Virginia Tech, and the University of Southern California. Skyview and Playfly partnered in 2023 on University of Nebraska athletics.

As an additional aspect of the deal, Skyview will handle the exclusive production of the Spanish broadcasts for USC’s Trojans.

Playfly Sports Properties President Christy Hedgpeth said, “Our strong relationship with Skyview Networks and its successful resume alone made this an easy expansion with our two newest MMR partners in Penn State and Virginia Tech, as well as an additional option for our partner USC. As we embark on another exciting football season, Skyview Networks will further amplify these three powerhouse programs to its national fanbase.”

Skyview Networks SVP of Business Development and Communication Andrew Kalb commented, “We are excited to broaden our partnership with multimedia powerhouse Playfly Sports Properties. With the addition of Penn State and Virginia Tech, and an enhanced relationship with USC. With football season starting and additional seasons to follow including basketball and baseball, Skyview Networks is well-positioned to deliver technologies and services that will enhance the audio broadcasts of each program.”