Playfly and Skyview Sign Ad Agreement For Cornhuskers

Playfly Sports Properties, the multimedia rights holder for the University of Nebraska Athletics, is extending its partnership with Skyview Networks for multiple years to integrate Skyview’s AdView Inventory Management software.

The AdView platform will centralize the advertising management process for University of Nebraska’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and coaches’ show broadcasts. This affects the 48 station Cornhuskers affiliate network of 48 stations.

Playfly Sports Properties General Manager Jason Rathe noted, “We are thrilled to expand the Playfly relationship with Skyview Networks and their leading software to our new team at Nebraska. Providing a well-executed broadcast experience from all angles is our continued goal across all of our collegiate properties. Adding Skyview’s inventory management to the repertoire of resources at Nebraska will undoubtedly set our team up for success.”

Skyview Networks SVP Business Development and Communication Andrew Kalb commented, “We are excited to add the storied University of Nebraska to our partner portfolio for elevated inventory management solutions. AdView was designed with our franchise partners in mind, and we look forward to having the opportunity to effectively improve and streamline the advertising processes for the Cornhuskers.”