A Labor Day Note From Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats

And like that, the summer is over. Between our first major rebrand in three decades, our fifteenth Hispanic Radio Conference, and planning for the future, it’s been a blink-and-you-miss-it season for us here at Radio Ink. I know it likely feels the same for you.

I hope this Labor Day weekend, you get to take a well-deserved break from the grind to rest and reset for the days ahead. As John Shomby wrote in his column this week, “Attitudes change after Labor Day.” We’ll all need that rest. This is an imperative fall for radio.

With the Presidential election, Q4 revenue pushes, and – most importantly – the full-court press to get the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act passed before the end of the 118th Congress, it’s all hands on deck until New Year’s Day.

Radio Ink has big fall plans of our own – namely the Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati and Forecast 2025.

So in the spirit of the holiday, Radio Ink‘s daily headlines will also be taking a short break from labor. There will be no daily headlines email on Monday, September 2. We’ll be back on Tuesday, September 3, re-energized and ready to bring you the latest and most relevant news from the front lines of radio’s biggest battles – and opportunities.

From all of us here at Radio Ink, have a safe, happy long weekend. May it be filled with good times, good company, and, of course, no panicked calls that the station is off the air.

Take care,

Cameron