2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit Prices Go Up $200 On Tuesday

In less than two weeks, radio’s top sellers and sales teachers will converge on Cincinnati for the third annual Radio Ink Radio Masters Sales Summit. Get your next million-dollar sales idea at the best rate: early bird pricing ends after Labor Day.

Tickets for the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit are now on sale at a special early bird rate that will be gone on Tuesday morning.

Get your ticket now, or you’ll spend $200 more to see:

Cumulus Media/Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard unpack one of radio’s greatest advertising success stories: Steve’s Pest Control

Tips for Helping Sellers Maximize Performance: a keynote on leadership from Matt Sunshine.

Exclusive research on the Home Improvement and Financial Services verticals from NuVoodoo, presented by Carolyn Gilbert and Michael Doyle.

The Panel Where the Audience Is the Panel: an i nteractive session to find the best 360 sales proposals in radio, m oderated by Jacobs Media GM Paul Jacobs.

20 Electrifying Sales Ideas in 20 Minutes with the always-entertaining Paige Nienaber.

You won’t want to miss our incredible panels, including:

An exploration of how AI enhances the sales process from drafting emails to creating commercials with Chantelle Crowhurst, Dave “Chachi” Denes, Maria Kestner, and Patti Taylor.

Strategies for leveraging digital, on-air, and on-dash platforms with Dustin Wilson, Phil Forrester, Steve Newberry, and Katie Wheeless.

Discussion on the transition from sales to management and the skills required with Angie Balderas, Pat Bryson, Lisa Fields, and Deon Levingston.

Insights into current digital sales strategies and the challenges faced with Kristi Nguyen, Dara Kalvort, Jodi Korlacki, and Mike Smith.

All this, plus the 32nd Annual Radio Wayne Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in radio sales!

Join us September 10-11 for the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit. We’ve made it easily accessible no matter where you live: the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. You’ll leave rethinking, refreshed, and refocused. Get your early bird tickets before Tuesday for the best price!