Bloomberg Audio and Audacy Renew Business News Partnership

Key Networks and Bloomberg Audio have announced a renewed multi-year agreement with Audacy to deliver Bloomberg’s business and consumer news programming across the majority of Audacy’s 26 All-News and News/Talk stations.

The deal was last extended in 2021.

Stations that will air Bloomberg Audio content include KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia, KCBS All News in San Francisco, WWJ News Radio in Detroit, Newsradio 1080 KRLD in Dallas, and 106.7 The Fan in Washington, DC, among others.

The renewed partnership ensures selected Audacy stations will continue to carry Bloomberg Audio’s live, customized reports, Bloomberg Money Minutes, and specialty segments, including Bloomberg Business of Sports, Bloomberg Business of Entertainment, Green Report, Small Business Report, and Real Estate Report.

Audacy Chief Programming Officer Jeff Sottolano said, “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Bloomberg Radio, a trusted leader in business news, to continue delivering top-tier, timely financial and consumer content to our listeners. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing unparalleled business news coverage across our all-news and news talk stations, ensuring our audiences have access to the insights and information they need.”

Bloomberg Audio Head Anthony Mancini commented, “The partnership between Bloomberg and Audacy is a perfect match. No other provider of audio content can offer the resources of Bloomberg, and Audacy’s legion of all-news and news-talk stations is unparalleled. We are thrilled to renew this arrangement.”

Dennis Green, Chief Operating Officer of Key Networks, added, “We could not be more delighted to renew our longstanding partnership with Audacy to provide Bloomberg content to the leading all-news and news talk stations in the country. Bloomberg Audio is second to none in providing financial news to listeners from coast to coast. We look forward to continuing to work with Audacy stations to deliver the best for their audiences, and to identify new opportunities to benefit the audience and advertisers that support these award-winning stations.”