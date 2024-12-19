Michigan’s Black Diamond Broadcasting Dubs Dunlap EVP and GM

Black Diamond Broadcasting has named Shannone Dunlap as its new Executive Vice President and General Manager. A 30-year radio industry veteran, Dunlap will oversee the company’s Michigan-based radio properties and digital division.

Before joining Black Diamond in 2017 as Director of Business Development, she was Market Manager for Alpha Media Saginaw, where she managed operations, sales, programming, and digital strategies for the five-station cluster. Dunlap’s earlier career includes leadership roles at Digity LLC, NextMedia Group, and Cumulus Media.

Dunlap also serves as Chairperson of the Michigan Association of Broadcasting’s Board.

Black Diamond Broadcasting CEO and Co-Owner Mike Chires said, “Shannone continues to enhance her already stellar broadcasting career by being appointed Executive VP and General Manager. Her knowledge, competitive spirit, work ethic, and ability to achieve client goals make her the perfect fit for this role. As we aim to accelerate our company’s growth, I know of no better person to lead the Black Diamond Broadcasting team and its divisions.”

Dunlap stated, “Radio has been my life’s work, and I am honored to take on this new challenge with Black Diamond Broadcasting. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams, connecting with our listeners, and continuing the tradition of excellence that these stations are known for. Together, we will build on our success and create even greater value for our audiences and partners.”