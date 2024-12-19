Joe Piscopo Signs Multi-Year Extension for NYC Morning Radio

Salem Media Group has announced a multi-year contract extension with Joe Piscopo, continuing his role as the morning drive host on New York City’s 970 The Answer. Piscopo, who rose to fame on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s, has been on the station since 2014.

The Joe Piscopo Show features producer Joe Sibilia, news anchor Al Gattullo, traffic reporter Debbie DuHaime, and meteorologist Stephen Parr.

Salem Vice President and General Manager Jerry Crowley said, “Joe Piscopo joining our lineup was one of the best things that could have happened to AM 970 The Answer. Joe is extremely talented on the radio, bringing an engaging mix of entertainment and news every day. His connection with his audience is deeply rooted, and watching his celebrity skyrocket over the last decade has been nothing short of amazing.”

Piscopo said, “It is a distinct honor working with Mr. Crowley and Salem Media. Broadcasting to the astute, aware, and patriotic audience that we have garnered over 10 years is a huge responsibility, and I am proud to continue speaking truthfully and honestly about the issues of the day with the best Morning Team in radio!”

AM 970 The Answer General Sales Manager Laura Sheaffer added, “The last decade was a home run, and we expect the upcoming years will only trend stronger. Our whole staff is eager to take the show to new levels in 2025 and beyond.”