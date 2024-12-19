On Air Radio Talent-Radio Content and Programming Director

Omaha NE – Lobo 97.7, Omaha’s #1 Spanish radio station, is seeking an experienced and dynamic Radio Content and Programming Director to oversee all aspects of the station’s programming, music, and production. This multifaceted role combines the responsibilities of programming, music curation, and production management to ensure high-quality, engaging, and culturally relevant content for our Hispanic audience. In addition, you will be the on-air talent behind the station’s #1 Spanish-language morning radio show, playing a key role in shaping the station’s sound and community presence.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in radio programming, a deep passion for Spanish-language music, and expertise in audio production. This role requires leadership, collaboration, creativity, and a strategic approach to grow the station’s audience and maintain its position as a key media provider in the local community.

________________________________________

Key Responsibilities:

1. On-Air Talent (Morning Show Host):

• Serve as the primary on-air talent for the #1 Spanish-language morning radio show, engaging listeners with dynamic personality, insightful commentary, and live interaction.

• Develop, script, and deliver entertaining content for the morning show, including news, music, interviews, and community segments.

• Maintain listener engagement through entertaining and interactive elements such as call-ins, giveaways, and social media engagement.

• Stay informed about current events, local news, and cultural topics that resonate with the Hispanic community.

• Collaborate with the team to ensure a consistent, high-energy, and impactful show each morning.

2. Programming & Content Management:

• Oversee the overall programming strategy for the station, ensuring it aligns with the station’s mission and audience preferences.

• Develop and manage daily programming schedules, including live shows, pre-recorded segments, news, and special features.

• Lead, coach, and provide feedback to on-air talent, ensuring programming is engaging, accurate, and aligned with the station’s brand.

• Collaborate with the sales and marketing teams to integrate promotions, client advertisements, and community events into the programming schedule.

• Continuously assesses feedback and ratings to adapt and refine programming strategies.

3. Music Direction:

• Curate and manage the station’s music library, ensuring a diverse and exciting mix that resonates with our Hispanic audience.

• Stay informed about emerging music trends, popular artists, and music from various Latin genres to keep the station’s sound fresh and relevant.

• Coordinate with record labels, artists, and promoters for music events, interviews, and artist promotions.

• Work with the programming team to strategically integrate music into the broadcast schedule to maintain flow and audience engagement.

• Monitor music performance data and adjust playlists to reflect audience preferences and trends.

4. Production Management:

• Oversee the production of all station content, including live shows, commercials, promotional material, and pre-recorded segments.

• Lead the creation of high-quality audio content, ensuring it meets the station’s standards for clarity, creativity, and professionalism.

• Manage and maintain the station’s production equipment and studios, ensuring everything is operational and ready for broadcasts.

• Supervise production staff, including audio engineers and assistants, providing training and support where necessary.

• Develop sound design, voiceover direction, and other creative audio elements for campaigns, events, and promotions.

5. Team Leadership & Collaboration:

• Work closely with other radio staff and other departments (marketing, sales, operations) to ensure alignment of programming and promotional efforts.

• Provide leadership and mentorship to on-air talent, production staff, and interns, fostering a collaborative and positive work environment.

• Monitor and manage production schedules, ensuring all deadlines are met for promotional content, interviews, and event coverage.

• Accountability to the station employees, management, and Flood Communications.

6. Community Engagement & Brand Representation:

• Serve as a representative of the station at community events, promotions, and partnerships.

• Foster relationships with local artists, performers, and community leaders to enhance the station’s presence and cultural relevance.

• Ensure all content reflects the values, diversity, and interests of the local Hispanic community.

________________________________________

Qualifications:

• Proven experience in radio programming, music direction, and production, preferably in Spanish-language media.

• Experience as on-air talent with a strong personality and engaging delivery, especially for morning radio shows.

• Strong leadership and management skills, with experience leading and motivating a diverse team.

• Expertise in music curation and an understanding of popular Latin music genres (e.g., reggaeton, salsa, bachata, norteño).

• In-depth knowledge of radio production software (e.g., Pro Tools, Adobe Audition) and equipment.

• Creative thinker with strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

• Bilingual (Spanish/English) is required.

________________________________________

Why Join Us?

• Opportunity to shape the future of Omaha’s #1 Spanish radio station and lead a top-rated morning show.

• Work in a dynamic and creative environment with a dedicated team.

• Competitive salary and benefits package.

• Be part of a station that values community engagement and cultural representation.

________________________________________

How to Apply:

If you’re ready to take the next step in your career and make an impact on the radio and media industry, we want to hear from you! Please send your resume and any relevant work samples to [email protected].

Flood Digital Networks, LLC & Flood Communications LLC & Red Beacon Communication, LLC along with all its subsidiaries company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.