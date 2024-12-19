Frank Lenzi Joins Seattle’s KIRO Newsradio as News Director

Bonneville Seattle’s KIRO Newsradio has named Frank Lenzi as its News Director, succeeding Charlie Harger, who is taking over Seattle’s Morning News in January following the retirements of longtime hosts Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien.

Lenzi steps into the role after a 16-year tenure at Lotus Communications’ Northwest NewsRadio 1000 (KNWN-AM/FM), where he most recently served as News and Programming Director. His career also includes time as Managing Editor at Salem Media’s 860 The Answer (KPAM-AM) in Portland.

Lenzi commented, “I am incredibly thrilled to have been invited to become a part of the news team at KIRO Newsradio. KIRO has always been the gold standard for radio journalism not only in the Seattle market, but across the country.”

“It is an honor to lead this fine team of veteran broadcasters. Seattle is an important city when it comes to news and events. Other cities look to the example Seattle sets when it comes to politics, economics, and tourism. It is an important place to be, and an exciting place to cover. A lot of history is made in this town, and I love being in the middle of it,” Lenzi added.

Bonneville Seattle Market Manager Cathy Cangiano commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Frank Lenzi to KIRO Newsradio. Frank’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the industry make him the perfect fit for our team. His dedication to journalistic excellence and his ability to inspire and lead will keep our newsroom standards high. We look forward to the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas he will bring to KIRO.”