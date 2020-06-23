New Piscopo Producer

Joseph Sibilia is the new permanent producer for The Joe Piscopo Show. Long-time producer Frank Morano has exited the program carried on Salem Media The Answer WNYM-AM 970.

Sibilia was Social Media and Production Assistant for the show from 2017-2018 before leaving for a programming post at 1210 WPHT in Philadelphia.

Salem Media in announcing the return said, “with even more experience under his belt, and a Hofstra University alumnus-we are proud to bring Joe Sibilia back to the New York radio market.”

Sibilia officially starts his new job, Monday, June 29.