Joe Wowk is the new Market Manager in State College, PA for Seven Mountains. Wowk spent the last 7 years with Dealer World, an automotive ad agency in Lehighton PA, where he was VP of Broadcast Media Operations.

Wowk does have a radio background, starting out at WIXQ/Millersville University where he learned about broadcasting as he studied Business Administration & Marketing. After college Joe worked as an air talent at WCTO/Allentown- Cat Country 96 and WGGY/Scranton- Froggy 101.3