Let The Speculation Begin

Former WFAN morning show co-host Craig Carton was released from federal prison Tuesday morning. He served one year of a 3 1/2 year prison sentence for running a Ponzi ticket selling scam to pay off his gambling debts. The speculation will be whether he returns to WFAN or not.

The New York Post is reporting that Market Manager Chis Oliviero asked Entercom corporate if it would be possible to re-hire Carton and, according to the paper, he was given the green light to do so.

Gregg Giannotti replaced Carton when he was shipped off to prison and the Boomer and Gio show has performed very well in the ratings. 66-year old afternoon co-host Joe Benigno has said often he’d like to retire soon.