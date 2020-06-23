iHeart, Warner Sign Podcasting Deal

iHeartRadio and WarnerMedia Entertainment, which includes HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV have announced a partnership to co-produce a slate of companion podcasts for HBO Max’s upcoming catalog of shows.

The first podcasts to debut will include companion podcasts for the comedy series “Search Party,” created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, and sci-fi drama “Raised by Wolves,” directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott.

These podcasts, along with the entire slate of co-produced companion podcasts, will be available on HBO Max, iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.