Cromwell Snags Vanderbilt From iHeart

The Vanderbilt Commodores have a new radio home. A partnership has been signed between the Bud Walters owned radio company and Vanderbilt Athletics in Nashville. Football and men’s basketball will now be heard on Cromwell sports stations 102.5 The Game, ESPN 94.9 and 93.3 Classic Hits. iHeart Rocker WNRQ had been carrying the games.

Additional programming on Cromwell stations will include daily Vanderbilt Athletics updates, weekly broadcasts with Commodore radio announcer Joe Fisher and “This Week in Vanderbilt History” segments.

Walters said as the local owner of Cromwell Media, “I’m glad we can formally be the flagship for Vanderbilt football and basketball. We have always supported Vanderbilt students and sports. We want this association to be overall great for Nashville.”