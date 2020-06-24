11th Hour Save

We’re so used to hearing about college radio stations being sold or defunded to save money this story was a pleasant surprise for radio’s minor leagues. College radio station WLNZ-FM in Lansing will live to fight another day after the school’s Board of Trustees voted to keep it alive. The original plan was for the Trustees to defund the station but an outcry from the local community has given the station life.

According to City Pulse, Lansing Community College President Dr. Brent Knight told the school’s Board of Trustees the station will not go dark under any circumstances. The school had planned to approve it’s next budget without any funds for the station. His about-face was the result of emails and letters school officials received from the public who opposed closing the station down. How it will now be funded was not made clear.

A local citizens group has also launched to try to save the station.

A news story on Townsquare’s WITL-FM in Lansing points out that many of the employees at the company got their radio start at WLNZ-FM