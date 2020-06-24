Should Translators Be Allowed to Geo-Target?

Recently we’ve been reporting on the push by GeoBroadcast Solutions at The FCC to allow FM booster stations to hyper-target communities with local programming and ads. Last month we reported that owners of FM translators wanted in on that action and now The FCC is asking for input

The Commission has released a Public Notice seeking comments on a Petition for Rulemaking filed by the group “Broadcasters for Limited Program Origination.” The group says if The FCC considers allowing FM booster stations to originate limited programming content, the same should go for FM translators. They are asking The FCC to make a uniform rule change that includes both FM boosters and FM translators.

GeoBroadcast Solutions filed its petition on March 13 asking the Commission to permit broadcasters to use its technology called ZoneCasting. If approved the new rule would allow broadcasters to use booster stations to broadcast localized weather and traffic, news, advertising, and emergency alerting during short parts of a broadcast hour.

The NAB supports the GeoBroadcast plan. iHeart, Entercom, Cumulus and Beasley oppose the idea stating the technology could cause listener confusion.

The FCC is accepting comments on the matter through July 23rd.