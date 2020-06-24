Entercom Restoring Employee Salaries

After months of reporting news about layoffs, cutback, furloughs and cost-cutting, we have some positive news to report. As the industry, and the country, continues to battle a national pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of people and crippled the U.S. economy, Entercom will be restoring employee salaries next month.

Entercom CEO has informed his employees that salaries that were reduced to deal with the COVID-19 crisis will be restored on July 25th. Field says it was not an easy decision to make as many other companies have reduced salaries through the year.

Field said this move is an important expression of how much the company values and appreciates the Entercom team and a statement of confidence in the future growth and the opportunities that lie ahead.

The company plans to continue with the other cost-saving measures already taken through the remainder of the year to offset a portion of its lost revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.