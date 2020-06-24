TuneIn/Tesla Interface Upgrades

TuneIn and Tesla are continuing the integration of audio in the latest model electric vehicles. The tech creates the ability to link drivers TuneIn accounts via mobile and web through Tesla’s in-dash TuneIn experience.

The new, more intuitive browse function, offers a personalized home page, access to TuneIn Premium commercial-free audio streams and the ability to adjust podcast content playback speed and position.

TuneIn broadcasts thousands of radio stations globally and nearly six million podcasts, and is available across hundreds of platforms and connected devices.