Premiere Promotes Tripi

Peter Tripi has been promoted to Executive VP of Affiliate Sales. In his new position, Tripi’s previous role as SVP of Affiliate Sales/Talk and Morning Shows will be expanded to include oversight of affiliate sales and marketing for all of Premiere’s talent.

Based in New York, Tripi will continue to report to Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. Talbot said she’s worked with Trippi for two decades and couldn’t ask for a better representative for Premiere’s lineup of personalities and brands. “His extensive industry experience and tremendous insight make him an effective leader and valued member of our team. I look forward to working together for years to come.”

“I’m honored to contribute to the growth and success of the best talent and services in the industry,” said Tripi. “I want to thank Julie Talbott for inspiring me and the entire team at Premiere to strive for excellence every day.”