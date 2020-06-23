Changing “Changed Forever”

CBS Audio is re-branding a special weekend programming package. Coronavirus: Changed Forever has been pivoted to America: Changed Forever.

CBS Audio indicates the move is to keep in line with new issues that are emerging daily. The one hour package is carried on about 100 affiliates across the nation.

Recent programs focused on civil rights, long term economic recovery and a possible resurgence of Coronavirus in the United States. Other issues addressed in a program, removal of statues, and the greater use of police body-cams and civilian smart phones and why they make a difference.