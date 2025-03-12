ACM Radio Nominees Unveiled Ahead of 60th Awards in Texas

The Academy of Country Music has revealed the nominees for the 2025 ACM Radio Awards, honoring excellence in the format. Due to ties, the Large Market and Medium Market Radio Station of the Year categories feature six and seven nominees, respectively.

Winners will be revealed before the event – returning to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, streaming live on Prime Video – on May 8 and honored during ACM Awards week.

National On-Air Personality of the Year Nominees:

Ashley Till – Y2Kountry with Ashley Till

– Y2Kountry with Ashley Till Big D & Bubba – Big D & Bubba

– Big D & Bubba Buzz Brainard, Nick Ultra – The Music Row Happy Hour

– The Music Row Happy Hour Cody Alan – Highway Mornings with Cody Alan

– Highway Mornings with Cody Alan Patrick Thomas – PickleJar Up All Night

National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year:

Kelleigh Bannen – Today’s Country Radio

– Today’s Country Radio Lorianne Crook, Charlie Chase – Crook & Chase Countdown

– Crook & Chase Countdown Steve Harmon – Country Gold

– Country Gold Wayne D, Tay Hamilton – iHeartCountry House Party

– iHeartCountry House Party Whitney Allen – The Big Time Saturday Night

Major Market On-Air Personality of the Year:

The Lo Show – KKBQ, Houston

– KKBQ, Houston The Morning Wolfpack – KKWF, Seattle

– KKWF, Seattle John and Tammy: San Diego’s Morning Show – KSON, San Diego

– KSON, San Diego The Scotty Kay Show – WUSN, Chicago

– WUSN, Chicago Josh, Rachael and Grunwald In The Morning – WYCD, Detroit

Large Market On-Air Personality of the Year:

Heather Froglear – KFRG, Riverside

– KFRG, Riverside Deb & Matt in the Morning – WFMS, Indianapolis

– WFMS, Indianapolis Wayne D and Tay – WSIX, Nashville

– WSIX, Nashville The Big Dave Show – WUBE, Cincinnati

– WUBE, Cincinnati The Q Morning Crew with Mike and Amanda – WQDR, Raleigh

Medium Market On-Air Personality of the Year:

The Bee Morning Coffee Club – WBEE, Rochester

– WBEE, Rochester New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody – WHKO, Dayton

– WHKO, Dayton Joey & Nancy – WIVK, Knoxville

– WIVK, Knoxville Julie and DJ in the Morning – WPCV, Lakeland

– WPCV, Lakeland Mo & StyckMan – WUSY, Chattanooga

Small Market On-Air Personality of the Year:

Hilley & Hart – KATI, Jefferson City

– KATI, Jefferson City Liz & Scotty in the Morning – KCLR, Columbia

– KCLR, Columbia Ben & Arnie – WCOW, Sparta

– WCOW, Sparta The Dr. Shane and Tess Show – WPAP, Panama City

– WPAP, Panama City The Cat Pak Morning Show – WYCT, Pensacola

Major Market Radio Station of the Year:

KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

– Dallas-Fort Worth, TX KYGO – Denver, CO

– Denver, CO WMZQ – Washington, D.C.

– Washington, D.C. WPOC – Baltimore, MD

– Baltimore, MD WUSN – Chicago, IL

Large Market Radio Station of the Year:

KNCI – Sacramento, CA

– Sacramento, CA WDSY – Pittsburgh, PA

– Pittsburgh, PA WGH – Virginia Beach, VA

– Virginia Beach, VA WQDR – Raleigh, NC

– Raleigh, NC WSIX – Nashville, TN

– Nashville, TN WWKA – Orlando, FL

Medium Market Radio Station of the Year:

KUZZ – Bakersfield, CA

– Bakersfield, CA KXKT – Omaha, NE

– Omaha, NE WHKO – Dayton, OH

– Dayton, OH WIRK – West Palm Beach, FL

– West Palm Beach, FL WIVK – Knoxville, TN

– Knoxville, TN WLFP – Memphis, TN

– Memphis, TN WUSY – Chattanooga, TN

Small Market Radio Station of the Year:

KCLR – Columbia, MO

– Columbia, MO KFGE – Lincoln, NE

– Lincoln, NE WKML – Fayetteville, NC

– Fayetteville, NC WXBQ – Bristol, VA

– Bristol, VA WYCT – Pensacola, FL