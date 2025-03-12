ACM Radio Nominees Unveiled Ahead of 60th Awards in Texas

By
Cameron Coats
-
0
ACM 60

The Academy of Country Music has revealed the nominees for the 2025 ACM Radio Awards, honoring excellence in the format. Due to ties, the Large Market and Medium Market Radio Station of the Year categories feature six and seven nominees, respectively.

Winners will be revealed before the event – returning to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, streaming live on Prime Video – on May 8 and honored during ACM Awards week.

National On-Air Personality of the Year Nominees:

  • Ashley TillY2Kountry with Ashley Till
  • Big D & BubbaBig D & Bubba
  • Buzz Brainard, Nick UltraThe Music Row Happy Hour
  • Cody AlanHighway Mornings with Cody Alan
  • Patrick ThomasPickleJar Up All Night

National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year:

  • Kelleigh BannenToday’s Country Radio
  • Lorianne Crook, Charlie ChaseCrook & Chase Countdown
  • Steve HarmonCountry Gold
  • Wayne D, Tay HamiltoniHeartCountry House Party
  • Whitney AllenThe Big Time Saturday Night

Major Market On-Air Personality of the Year:

  • The Lo ShowKKBQ, Houston
  • The Morning WolfpackKKWF, Seattle
  • John and Tammy: San Diego’s Morning ShowKSON, San Diego
  • The Scotty Kay ShowWUSN, Chicago
  • Josh, Rachael and Grunwald In The MorningWYCD, Detroit

Large Market On-Air Personality of the Year:

  • Heather FroglearKFRG, Riverside
  • Deb & Matt in the MorningWFMS, Indianapolis
  • Wayne D and TayWSIX, Nashville
  • The Big Dave ShowWUBE, Cincinnati
  • The Q Morning Crew with Mike and AmandaWQDR, Raleigh

Medium Market On-Air Personality of the Year:

  • The Bee Morning Coffee ClubWBEE, Rochester
  • New Country Mornings with Nancy and WoodyWHKO, Dayton
  • Joey & NancyWIVK, Knoxville
  • Julie and DJ in the MorningWPCV, Lakeland
  • Mo & StyckManWUSY, Chattanooga

Small Market On-Air Personality of the Year:

  • Hilley & HartKATI, Jefferson City
  • Liz & Scotty in the MorningKCLR, Columbia
  • Ben & ArnieWCOW, Sparta
  • The Dr. Shane and Tess ShowWPAP, Panama City
  • The Cat Pak Morning ShowWYCT, Pensacola

Major Market Radio Station of the Year:

  • KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
  • KYGO – Denver, CO
  • WMZQ – Washington, D.C.
  • WPOC – Baltimore, MD
  • WUSN – Chicago, IL

Large Market Radio Station of the Year:

  • KNCI – Sacramento, CA
  • WDSY – Pittsburgh, PA
  • WGH – Virginia Beach, VA
  • WQDR – Raleigh, NC
  • WSIX – Nashville, TN
  • WWKA – Orlando, FL

Medium Market Radio Station of the Year:

  • KUZZ – Bakersfield, CA
  • KXKT – Omaha, NE
  • WHKO – Dayton, OH
  • WIRK – West Palm Beach, FL
  • WIVK – Knoxville, TN
  • WLFP – Memphis, TN
  • WUSY – Chattanooga, TN

Small Market Radio Station of the Year:

  • KCLR – Columbia, MO
  • KFGE – Lincoln, NE
  • WKML – Fayetteville, NC
  • WXBQ – Bristol, VA
  • WYCT – Pensacola, FL

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here