ACM Radio Nominees Unveiled Ahead of 60th Awards in Texas

The Academy of Country Music has revealed the nominees for the 2025 ACM Radio Awards, honoring excellence in the format. Due to ties, the Large Market and Medium Market Radio Station of the Year categories feature six and seven nominees, respectively.
Winners will be revealed before the event – returning to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, streaming live on Prime Video – on May 8 and honored during ACM Awards week.
National On-Air Personality of the Year Nominees:
- Ashley Till – Y2Kountry with Ashley Till
- Big D & Bubba – Big D & Bubba
- Buzz Brainard, Nick Ultra – The Music Row Happy Hour
- Cody Alan – Highway Mornings with Cody Alan
- Patrick Thomas – PickleJar Up All Night
National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year:
- Kelleigh Bannen – Today’s Country Radio
- Lorianne Crook, Charlie Chase – Crook & Chase Countdown
- Steve Harmon – Country Gold
- Wayne D, Tay Hamilton – iHeartCountry House Party
- Whitney Allen – The Big Time Saturday Night
Major Market On-Air Personality of the Year:
- The Lo Show – KKBQ, Houston
- The Morning Wolfpack – KKWF, Seattle
- John and Tammy: San Diego’s Morning Show – KSON, San Diego
- The Scotty Kay Show – WUSN, Chicago
- Josh, Rachael and Grunwald In The Morning – WYCD, Detroit
Large Market On-Air Personality of the Year:
- Heather Froglear – KFRG, Riverside
- Deb & Matt in the Morning – WFMS, Indianapolis
- Wayne D and Tay – WSIX, Nashville
- The Big Dave Show – WUBE, Cincinnati
- The Q Morning Crew with Mike and Amanda – WQDR, Raleigh
Medium Market On-Air Personality of the Year:
- The Bee Morning Coffee Club – WBEE, Rochester
- New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody – WHKO, Dayton
- Joey & Nancy – WIVK, Knoxville
- Julie and DJ in the Morning – WPCV, Lakeland
- Mo & StyckMan – WUSY, Chattanooga
Small Market On-Air Personality of the Year:
- Hilley & Hart – KATI, Jefferson City
- Liz & Scotty in the Morning – KCLR, Columbia
- Ben & Arnie – WCOW, Sparta
- The Dr. Shane and Tess Show – WPAP, Panama City
- The Cat Pak Morning Show – WYCT, Pensacola
Major Market Radio Station of the Year:
- KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
- KYGO – Denver, CO
- WMZQ – Washington, D.C.
- WPOC – Baltimore, MD
- WUSN – Chicago, IL
Large Market Radio Station of the Year:
- KNCI – Sacramento, CA
- WDSY – Pittsburgh, PA
- WGH – Virginia Beach, VA
- WQDR – Raleigh, NC
- WSIX – Nashville, TN
- WWKA – Orlando, FL
Medium Market Radio Station of the Year:
- KUZZ – Bakersfield, CA
- KXKT – Omaha, NE
- WHKO – Dayton, OH
- WIRK – West Palm Beach, FL
- WIVK – Knoxville, TN
- WLFP – Memphis, TN
- WUSY – Chattanooga, TN
Small Market Radio Station of the Year:
- KCLR – Columbia, MO
- KFGE – Lincoln, NE
- WKML – Fayetteville, NC
- WXBQ – Bristol, VA
- WYCT – Pensacola, FL