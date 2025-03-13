Jim Ryan To Exit Audacy; Set To Expand Consulting Career

Audacy SVP of Programming and WNEW daily programmer Jim Ryan is set to leave the company in April, marking the end of a 15-year tenure. Ryan will now focus on his consultancy, continuing with syndicated personality Delilah while expanding his reach.

He originally planned to depart in December but extended his stay to oversee the impact of Nielsen’s new three-minute qualifier rule for one more quarter.

Ryan’s career includes programming roles in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida before launching KXYQ in Portland. He later played a pivotal role in building Philadelphia’s WBEB. From 1996 to 2008, Ryan worked at iHeartMedia NYC’s 106.7 Lite-FM (WLTW), where he rose to Senior Vice President of AC and Hot AC Programming for the company.

In 2008, he founded Jim Ryan Media, working with national personalities and market-leading stations in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Houston. In 2010, he joined CBS Radio as Program Director of WWFS (now WNEW) and later took on the role of SVP Programming, a position he maintained through CBS Radio’s transition to Audacy.

Ryan commented, “While there are too many people to thank for my time at Audacy, I have to single out Susan Larkin for believing in my vision for 102.7 and Chris Oliviero for his amazing leadership. I’ve been blessed to work with the most legendary stations in our business since I arrived in New York in 1996. I’m happy to pass the baton to a respected and well-known colleague.”

Ryan’s successor at Audacy is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.