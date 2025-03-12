NAFB Foundation Awards $33,000 in Internship Grants for 2025

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting Foundation has awarded $33,000 in internship grants to 11 farm broadcasting stations and networks. The grants aim to provide hands-on experience in agricultural broadcasting to students interested in the business.

Each recipient station or network will select a student for the internship, with participants set to be recognized at the NAFB Foundation Celebration Luncheon during the NAFB Convention in November.

The 2025 grants were awarded to stations and networks including Brownfield Ag News, Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Northern Ag Network, Ohio Ag Net, Radio Oklahoma Ag Network, Rural Radio Network, Agriculture News Daily Corp., WITY Radio in Danville, Illinois, WSGW Radio in Saginaw, Michigan, WYXY Classic 99.1 FM in Champaign, Illinois, and Your Edge Network.

Since launching the grant program in 1977, the NAFB Foundation has contributed $329,500 toward internships.

NAFB Foundation President and Brownfield Ag News Broadcast Supervisor Meghan Grebner said, “The NAFB Foundation is proud to invest $33,000 in internship grants that will help cultivate the next generation of farm broadcasters through hands-on, practical experience. This investment is made possible through the generous support of corporate donations, booster club contributions, and funds raised at our annual auction. Together, we are strengthening farm broadcasting and building better communicators for all of American agriculture.”