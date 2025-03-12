St. Louis Station Files For Bankruptcy Amid Leadership Quarrel

The ownership of St. Louis community radio station KDHX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing financial pressures and pending litigation. The move comes after months of turmoil, including volunteer dismissals and continued backlash from supporters.

In a statement, Double Helix Corp. Board President Gary Pierson said, “This process allows us to honor our financial obligations, protect our long-standing relationships and explore ways to redesign community media in service to our whole community.”

KDHX leadership cited “long-standing financial pressures (including pending litigation) and industry-wide challenges” as reasons for the bankruptcy filing. The station has faced criticism from local business leaders, musicians, and former donors for years, with tensions escalating following allegations of racism and workplace harassment in 2019, which station leaders denied.

The organization dismissed 12 volunteer hosts in 2023 and required another dozen to undergo mediated discussions to keep their roles. Several longtime personalities resigned in protest.

On January 31, KDHX shifted to pre-recorded programming and dismissed most of its volunteers, a decision that fueled further protests and legal challenges. Executive Director Kelly Wells notified volunteers via email that their status as associate members—granting them limited voting rights in station matters—was revoked.

At the time, Pierson stated that the station was shifting its programming focus to address societal issues like racism and sexism, suggesting some on-air talent were not aligned with that vision. However, dismissed hosts alleged retaliation for signing a no-confidence letter against Wells, citing concerns over station facility maintenance and the failure to hold required Community Advisory Board meetings – issues that could impact funding.

In February, a group of station supporters offered to donate $100,000, plus another $100,000 in pledged contributions, if the station agreed to a leadership change. The KDHX board rejected the proposal.

Wells has remained silent on the possibility of KDHX moving to an online-only model. Station leaders say they are exploring options to sustain operations but have yet to engage directly with the media beyond written statements.