Backlash Grows as St. Louis’ KDHX Ends Live Broadcasts

Amid listener backlash and lawsuits from former staff, St. Louis community radio station KDHX dismissed most of its volunteers and switched to pre-recorded programming on January 31 as supporters vow to continue protests and legal efforts.

KDHX Executive Director Kelly Wells informed volunteers by email that their status as associate members, which includes limited voting rights in station policy, was terminated. The station’s bylaws require a two-thirds vote by associate members to approve a sale, but it is unclear if anyone other than the board retains voting rights following Friday’s decision.

Nonprofit and station owner Double Helix Corp. cited financial pressures due to “disparagement campaigns” for the decision.

In 2023, KDHX dismissed 12 volunteer talent and ordered a dozen more to enter “mediated discussions” to retain their roles. This led to several longtime hosts resigning in protest. At the time, KDHX Community Media Board President Gary Pierson stated the shakeup aimed to diversify programming to address societal issues like racism and sexism, noting some on-air personnel were not aligned with this vision.

This declaration led to dismissed personalities alleging retaliation for signing a no-confidence letter against Executive Director Wells. The letter cited neglect of station facilities and failure to hold required Community Advisory Board meetings, potentially jeopardizing funding. In 2023, Wells earned an annual salary of $106,082.

Presently, station leaders insist they are exploring options to sustain operations but are staying silent about the possibility of moving to an online-only model.