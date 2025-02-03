Elaina Smith Named to Replace Kelly Ford on ‘Backstage Country’

Following the end of Westwood One’s Nights with Elaina, Country radio personality Elaina Smith has joined Beasley Media Group and Key Networks’ Backstage Country. She replaces Kelly Ford, who leaves to focus on her on-air and Music Director duties at WWWF.

Smith will make her debut on the syndicated program alongside Country star Riley Green on Monday, February 17. Backstage Country, which features a weekly guest artist co-host, is currently carried on more than 80 stations. The show was started in February 2023 with Shawn Parr, who departed in February 2024. After taking over as host, Ford joined Connoisseur Media’s 103.1 The Wolf in July, rising to Music Director by September.

Hosting Backstage Country also allows Smith to work on other radio projects, voiceover, and television appearances.

Smith stated, “Backstage Country’s vision is one that I have admired for some time now. Getting to be a part of it in 2025 is so incredibly exciting. My love of radio, Country music, Country listeners, and interviewing are just a few reasons I knew this was the perfect partnership! It’s also a fun full circle moment being able to work with two of my favorite guys in the industry again, John Shomby and Dennis Green. Grateful to everyone at Backstage Country and Beasley for trusting me with the future of this show. Can’t wait to bring listeners across the country even closer to Nashville and their favorite artists!”

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “Our programming team couldn’t be more excited to have Elaina as part of our team. She is high energy, amazingly talented, and a true entertainer! We believe Elaina will help us continue to make Backstage Country the most entertaining Country show in America.”

Key Networks Chief Operating Officer Dennis Green commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Elaina as co-host, an award-winning talent in her own right who will bring the Midas touch to what has simply become the best show in Country radio syndication. Elaina, along with today’s Country music superstars, co-hosting Backstage Country is unlike anything on the air today. I can’t wait to welcome more affiliates and their listeners around the country to be a part of the magic!”