Mark Shecterle Moves from Tulsa to Lead CMG San Antonio

Cox Media Group has appointed Mark Shecterle as the new Vice President and Market Manager of its San Antonio radio division. Shecterle assumes the role on February 24 following David Abel’s transition to Market Manager of CMG Atlanta Radio.

A 37-year radio veteran, Shecterle most recently served as Market Manager of CMG Tulsa Radio. He will now oversee six San Antonio stations: 99.5 KISS, KONO 101.1, 106.7 The Eagle, Y100, KKYX-AM, and Business News 860 AM.

CMG Executive Vice President of Radio Rob Babin said, “Mark is an impactful leader with a strong track record of building and developing great teams, serving the community, and delivering results for clients and CMG. His background and experience make him a perfect match for CMG San Antonio’s high-performing team.”

Shecterle expressed, “I’m fortunate that I have the opportunity to move from one highly talented CMG team to an equally impressive CMG team in a very important market. I want to build on CMG Radio’s legacy in San Antonio and further enhance the impact the team is having there.”