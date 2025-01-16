Cox Media Group Appoints Abel As New Atlanta Market Manager

Cox Media Group has announced David Abel as the new Vice President and Market Manager of CMG Atlanta Radio, effective February 17. Abel moves to Georgia after a stint as VP & Market Manager for CMG San Antonio’s five-station radio cluster.

He fills the role vacated by Jaleigh Long in November, overseeing 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM), B98.5 (WSB-FM), Kiss 104.1 WALR, and 97.1 The River (WSRV).

Abel started his radio career with Cox Radio in New Orleans and has held leadership positions in Birmingham, Orlando, and Greenville. He went on to become Vice President, General Manager, and then COO of Apex Broadcasting. Before returning to CMG in 2019, he was Vice President of Radio at Griffin Communications.

He has also been on the board of the Texas Association of Broadcasters and the San Antonio Sports Association. He received the 2024 Breakie Legacy Award from the Texas YES Project, recognizing his commitment to improving educational equality.

CMG Executive Vice President of Radio Rob Babin said, “It’s always rewarding to promote from within CMG. I’m confident that David’s experience and expertise will help us achieve new milestones and drive our vision forward while we work daily to serve our audiences, clients, and talented employees at CMG Atlanta.”

David Abel added, “My journey with Cox Media Group started nearly 25 years ago, and it has been a privilege working alongside the many talented and dedicated team members in San Antonio and throughout our company. I am looking forward to working with CMG’s flagship radio brands and serving our team, listeners, customers, and communities throughout Atlanta.”