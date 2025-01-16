Trump Names Olivia Trusty as FCC Commissioner Nominee

Ahead of his inauguration on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump has announced Olivia Trusty as his nominee for FCC Commissioner to replace the seat soon to be vacated by Democratic Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Since 2019, Trusty has served as a staffer for Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), including a role as Policy Director for the US Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet. She previously worked on telecommunications and technology issues for the House Energy and Commerce Committee and served as Legislative Assistant to Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH).

Trusty holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in American Government from Georgetown University.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump praised Trusty as someone who has, “Fought tirelessly to grow the Economy, empower Innovation, and reignite the American Dream.” He added, “Olivia will work with our incredible new Chairman of the FCC, Brendan Carr, to cut regulations at a record pace, protect Free Speech, and ensure every American has access to affordable and fast Internet.”

ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer commented, “I’ve followed Olivia’s work for more than a decade, dating back to her time with Congressman Latta. Her record of accomplishment at Senate Commerce and Senate Armed Services speaks for itself. ACA Connects and all our Members look forward to working with her and Chairman Brendan Carr to cut red tape, promote innovation in rural communities, and further empower America’s small and independent broadband providers to close the digital divide.”