Laura Dickerson Adds Atlanta APD Duties For Cumulus

Cumulus Media has chosen Laura Dickerson as Assistant Program Director and Midday Host for Q99.7 Atlanta (WWWQ). Dickerson will continue her role as Music Director for Cumulus Houston’s 104.1 KRBE and host of H-Town Nights with Laura.

Based in Atlanta, Dickerson joined Cumulus Media in 2021 as an on-air weekend host for 104.1 KRBE, later becoming Music Director in 2022. Her radio career includes previous roles as Midday Host and Music Director for Radio Now 92.1 in Houston and as an on-air personality for Hot 97.5/103.9 in Phoenix.

Cumulus Media Vice President of CHR, Hot AC, and Rhythmic CHR Leslie Whittle stated, “It was obvious the day I met Laura four years ago that she’s a star. Her pop culture fandom is unparalleled, as is the energy, knowledge, enthusiasm, and creativity she brings to any team she is a part of. She’s always looking for ‘what’s next,’ and this is a huge, much-deserved ‘what’s next.’ I’m beyond excited to continue to partner with Laura in Houston and to launch our Atlanta journey together.”

Dickerson said, “I am thrilled to step into this new role at such a legendary brand as Q99.7. I can’t wait to get to know Atlanta, while continuing to build upon the strong foundation Leslie Whittle and I have created together at 104.1 KRBE in Houston. It truly feels like the best of both worlds!”

“Thank you to Brian Philips for this incredible opportunity to grow within Cumulus Media, and to Alex Cadelago and Melissa Forrest for their collaborative efforts during this transition to what will be a dynamic and prosperous partnership between both markets.”