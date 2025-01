As wildfires continue to devastate the Los Angeles area, the Broadcasters Foundation of America is stepping in to provide emergency financial aid to broadcasters in need. Visit the BFoA website to donate or apply for an emergency grant by calling 212-373-8250.

These grants are processed quickly to get help to those who need it most. Every donation helps the BFoA continue its vital mission of supporting broadcasters facing financial hardship due to unforeseen circumstances.