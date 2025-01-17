Orchard To Publish Psychological Radio Thriller ‘Dead Air’ in March

Longtime broadcaster and consultant Kelly Orchard is set to debut her latest work – a psychological thriller that delves into the chaos of a massive radio takeover. Her novel, Dead Air: The Day the Music Died, will be released in March.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary War of the Worlds broadcast, the story begins with a coordinated effort by pirates to hijack 100 radio stations across five major US cities, centering on one company’s attempt to navigate the 24-hour ordeal.

Orchard brings her decades of experience across every level of the radio industry into the book, including ownership and expertise in management, sales, recruiting, and on-air roles. A graduate of the NABEF Broadcast Leadership Training Program, she started Orchard Media Services in 2000 alongside her father, Ken Orchard.

She explained, “The characters in the book are identifiable and relatable because of the experiences many of us have had in the real world of broadcasting. The story itself is one that will engage the general population as well as those in the business.”