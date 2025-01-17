Blast From The Past: Kevin McGuire; Buffalo, 1974

Happy Friday! Today’s Blast from the Past comes from Kevin McGuire when he worked for a Buffalo, NY, radio station that was piped through cable TV (call letters were not required by the FCC) via Comax-Telcom, which was later bought by International Cable.

Kevin says, “It was a Top 40 station and we all tried to sound like our radio heroes from WKBW, WYSL, WPHD, etc, all in Buffalo. How much did we get paid? Not a dime, but the experience helped us all down the road. And boy, did we have fun!”

Thanks, Kevin! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.