Bill Schulz Raised to VP of Programming at Reno Media Group

Bill Schulz has been named Vice President of Programming for Reno Media Group’s nine radio stations across Northern Nevada. Schulz joined the company in 1996 as co-host of the morning show on KODS, rising to Program Director and RMG Operations Manager.

Reno Media Group President Tom Quinn remarked, “I would never have imagined back in 1996 that Bill would become so key and essential to our company. His vision, creativity, love of Northern Nevada and devotion to public service have helped mold Reno Media Group into one of the most successful broadcast businesses in the western United States.”

MG Vice President and General Manager Kara Brown commended Schulz’s dedication, saying, “After all of these years, Bill still gets to work by 5 a.m. to host the Alice morning show along with co-host J-Lynn and then puts on his executive hat to supervise our program directors and oversee our technical operations. The hard work by Bill and our programming team has led our company to ratings dominance in the Reno, Carson and the Lake Tahoe area.”

Bill Schulz remarked, “We’re beginning 2025 with plans for new products and creative ways to help the community. I thank Kara and Tom for their continued confidence in me and I’m excited by this promotion.”