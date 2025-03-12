Forcht Broadcasting Welcomes Neil Middleton as New CEO

Kentucky-based Forcht Broadcasting Radio and Digital has appointed Neil Middleton as its new President and CEO. Middleton stepped into the role in December following the retirement of Mike Tarter.

Middleton began his 38-year career in broadcasting in local radio in Harlan County, KY. Before taking the helm at Forcht Broadcasting, he spent 12 years as vice president and general manager of WYMT-TV in Hazard, KY.

Forcht operates 26 radio stations across Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois.

Middleton said, “The foundation of Forcht Broadcasting and Digital is built upon the importance of service to the local communities we serve. It’s a vision I share on local radio being a beacon for local communities, and the importance of hometown ownership for media companies like Forcht Broadcasting. I look forward to helping build upon the significance our radio stations have to our listeners and our local businesses.”