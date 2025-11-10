KAT Collects Thousands of Thank Yous for Nebraska Veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, iHeartMedia Omaha’s KAT 103.7 (KXKT) invited listeners to participate in its Day of 5,000 Thank Yous. The community campaign to show appreciation for local veterans resulted in more than 5,000 handwritten thank-you cards from listeners.

The collected cards will be delivered to the VA Hospital in Omaha, Fisher House, Offutt Air Force Base, and other veteran-focused programs in the region.

