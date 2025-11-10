KAT Collects Thousands of Thank Yous for Nebraska Veterans

By
Cameron Coats
-
0
KXKT Day of 5000 Thank Yous
(L to R: Steve Lundy, Hoss Michaels, Gina Melton)

In honor of Veterans Day, iHeartMedia Omaha’s KAT 103.7 (KXKT) invited listeners to participate in its Day of 5,000 Thank Yous. The community campaign to show appreciation for local veterans resulted in more than 5,000 handwritten thank-you cards from listeners.

The collected cards will be delivered to the VA Hospital in Omaha, Fisher House, Offutt Air Force Base, and other veteran-focused programs in the region.

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron CoatsTo see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click hereSubscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here