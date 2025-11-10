Boston’s WRKO Raises $137K For Disabled Veterans

Ahead of the Veteran’s Day holiday, iHeartMedia Boston’s 680 WRKO-AM raised $137,736 during its tenth annual DAV Radiothon to support the Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts. The one-day event aired over 13 hours on November 7.

WRKO hosts Jeff Kuhner, Chuck Zodda, Mike Armstrong, and Howie Carr encouraged listeners to contribute toward the DAV’s homeless shelter and transportation programs, which serve veterans across Massachusetts.

Founded in 1920, the DAV offers benefits assistance, transportation to medical appointments, and programs addressing housing insecurity and employment. Its mission is to empower disabled veterans, ensuring they receive the care, compensation, and recognition they have earned through their service to the United States.

Since its launch in 2016, WRKO’s DAV Radiothon has raised more than $1.26 million for veterans in need.

