Detroit’s Doug Podell Ending 50-Year Rock Radio Career

The Motor City’s “Doc of Rock” is hanging up his headphones. Doug Podell is retiring from afternoons on iHeartMedia’s 106.7 WLLZ Detroit’s Wheels as of December 5, marking the end of a half-century of broadcasting around Detroit and the Midwest.

Podell’s career began in 1975 at 99.5 WABX before moving to 106.7 WWWW and later 92.5 KQRS in Minneapolis. He joined 98.7 WLLZ in the 1980s, serving as both Program Director and on-air personality. He went on to become Operations Manager and afternoon drive host at Cleveland’s 98.5 WNCX, where he helped bring The Howard Stern Show to the market.

In 1995, Podell returned to Detroit radio at 101.1 WRIF, where he played a central role in developing The Drew & Mike Show and served as Operations Manager for 15 years.

Podell later hosted at 94.7 WCSX and 93.1 WDRQ and spent over two decades as host of Westwood One’s Live in Concert, which showcased national rock performances to audiences across the country.

Throughout his career, Podell has received multiple honors, including Program Director of the Year from Billboard and R&R, Michigan’s Best Radio DJ by The Detroit News, and the Distinguished Career Award from the Detroit Music Awards. In 2024, he served as Grand Marshal of the Polish Day Parade, where a community roast raised more than $30,000 for charity.

iHeartMedia Detroit Program Director Casey Krukowski said, “Doug Podell is a Detroit original. His passion for music, deep connection with listeners, and commitment to radio excellence have left a lasting mark—not only on this station, but on generations of Detroit rock fans. We are honored that he chose to conclude his legendary run right here at WLLZ.”

Podell said, “It’s been an incredible ride. From my earliest days at WABX to returning to WLLZ, where I first took on a leadership role, it feels like the perfect place to sign off. I’ve been lucky to spend 50 years doing what I love, in the city I love, surrounded by listeners who made it all worth it.”