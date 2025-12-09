The Wolf Wipes Out $2.17M in PNW Medical Debt for the Holidays

Audacy Portland’s 99.5 The Wolf (KWJJ) has helped pay off $2.17 million in qualifying medical debt during the 6th annual Nick and Kristen’s Medical Debt Payoff. Donations collected between November 17 and 21 supported Pacific Northwest residents in partnership with national non-profit Undue Medical Debt.

Over the initiative’s five years, it has eliminated more than $19 million in medical debt for area families. Undue Medical Debt, founded a decade ago, is a nonprofit dedicated to assisting medical debt across the United States.

Nick & Kristen in the Morning co-hosts Nick and Kristen said, “Our listeners continue to humble us in their support of our mission to free our friends and neighbors from crippling medical debt. We personally understand the massive weight this debt can have on a family, and we are so grateful to have eliminated that burden for over 1,400 people this holiday season.”

