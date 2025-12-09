‘Click Here’ and WABE’s ‘Health Wanted’ Added to PRX Lineup

Starting in January, public media network PRX has announced two new national distribution partnerships, expanding its public radio lineup with Health Wanted from WABE in Atlanta and Click Here from Recorded Future News.

Health Wanted, produced by WABE in collaboration with Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, is hosted by infectious disease researcher and science communicator Laurel Bristow. The show delivers public health headlines and breaks down the science behind current health conversations.

WABE CEO Jennifer Dorian said, “Sharing trustworthy information on public health is a vital role for public media. It’s an important time to fight disinformation, and we are so proud to partner with the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health to share trustworthy, science-based information. We are thrilled that PRX is helping WABE bring this important program to public radio listeners across the country.”

Click Here from the newsroom at Recorded Future News is hosted by former NPR counterterrorism correspondent Dina Temple-Raston. The show follows the people and power dynamics shaping the digital world, exploring how technology continues to transform human life. Topics range from AI-assisted medical decisions to the ethics of autonomous vehicles and the use of technology to challenge authority.

Temple-Raston said, “Our stories are grounded in real people trying to navigate real systems. At the heart of it all, Click Here is really about power: who has it, who doesn’t, and how technology keeps shifting the ground under everyone’s feet – and those shifts matter, because they tell us a lot about who we are and where we’re headed.”