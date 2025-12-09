Heidi Raphael and Kathleen Kirby Join Media Institute Board

The Media Institute has elected Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael and Wiley Rein LLP Partner Kathleen Kirby to its Board of Trustees. Both bring decades of experience in broadcasting and public advocacy to the organization’s leadership.

Raphael oversees corporate branding, public relations, and communications strategy for Beasley Media Group, one of the nation’s largest multi-platform media companies. She has co-chaired the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation for the past five years and previously served as spokesperson for Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, where she held leadership positions for seven years.

Raphael has also been an elected member of the NAB Radio Board of Directors and currently serves on the Florida Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors. She is a past recipient of the Broadcasters Foundation of America Leadership Award.

Kirby has practiced media law for more than 30 years and serves as Co-Chair of Wiley Rein’s Telecom, Media, and Technology practice in Washington, D.C., where she also sits on the firm’s Executive and Management committees. She represents major radio and television group owners and programming networks in business, transactional, and regulatory matters before the FCC.

A past president of the Federal Communications Bar Association, Kirby has received leadership honors from RTDNA and the Broadcasters Foundation of America, and was inducted into the National Freedom of Information Hall of Fame. She also serves on The Media Institute’s First Amendment Advisory Council and the Steering Committee of its Madison Project.

Media Institute President Richard Kaplar stated, “We are delighted to have Kathy and Heidi joining our Board. Each is highly respected in her field, and their complementary areas of expertise will be a valuable addition to our Board and to the Institute.”