Pillar Adds Jules Dygert as Senior Marketing Specialist in Denver

Jules Dygert is joining Christian broadcaster Pillar Media as Senior Marketing Specialist for its Denver stations. Dygert previously held a sales position with Salem Media Group, where she built partnerships with businesses, ministries, and nonprofits across radio and digital.

Pillar Denver operates The New Flo 107.1 (KFCO), Star 101.5 (KSRC), and 910 KPOF-AM.

Pillar Media Senior Director of Sales Eric Case said, “We’re excited to welcome Jules. She brings a passion for helping her business partners reach their goals by providing solutions for all their advertising needs. Jules’ extensive marketing knowledge and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for our Denver team. I am truly excited to walk alongside Jules as she begins her time with us at Pillar Media.”

Dygert said, “I’m thrilled to jump back into the radio industry with Pillar Media. Their commitment to uplifting, Christ-centered content resonates deeply with me. I’m honored for the opportunity to help businesses connect with our stations’ audiences.”