Regional General Manager

Hancock, MI – ABOUT OUR COMPANY

Civic Media has built a state-wide radio and digital media network in the Midwest with the goal of championing the practice of democracy by empowering honest and informative local voices. We’re merging the legacy of radio with the immediacy of digital to deliver high-quality content to a growing audience via our radio stations, websites, mobile app, and associated social media platforms. We work in a fast-paced environment that values communication, integrity, vision, innovation, and collaboration in order to fulfill our vision of being the media platform that informs, guides, and inspires our audience through the complex landscape of information, commentary, and civic engagement.

THE LIFE

Across all three towns, you’ll find affordable living, “Midwest Nice”(a real thing), and gorgeous wilderness practically at your doorstep: a combination that turns otherwise ordinary residents into fierce advocates for this extraordinary corner of our country. No, it is not for everyone – but it just might be perfect for you.

The markets you’ll be living and working in:

• Hancock: It captivates with its stunning location along the Portage Waterway, and an incredible university, Michigan Tech.

• Ontonagon: It sits on Lake Superior’s shore, offering the Porcupine Mountains and awesome waterfalls

• Ironwood: It anchors the western edge of the UP and offers access to world-class skiing, hiking, and mountain biking trails.

THE ROLE

The Northern Regional Market Manager is an executive responsible for our multi-market stations in Hancock, Ontonagon, and Ironwood Michigan, with new acquisitions that may be acquired in the future. Those changes will be administered by the Regional VP as needed. This will be an opportunity to make a real impact in each of these local communities. You’ll be at the forefront of revenue generation and community engagement, while also overseeing the daily operations of our stations.

This role requires you to work closely with the Regional Vice President as you will be responsible for leading and executing set strategic goals, managing local teams, revenue growth, business development, fostering strong community and client relationships, and ensuring your region’s performance aligns with overall company objectives. This role will also involve a strong and visible presence in each market, with time split between locations based on the needs in each.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

• Be the face of Civic Media in the Michigan markets

• Ensure documents are prepared, documented accurately, and uploaded to the FCC electronic file per FCC requirements

• Connect with local community and business leaders to drive revenue and audience growth

• Assist in each market to coordinate events and talent appearances

• Act as the local liaison in each market between staff and Civic Media leadership, ensuring smooth communication, and transparency

• Make strategic decisions aligned with Civic Media’s vision and values, fostering a strong team environment

• Manage expenses effectively and maximize the use of company resources

• Mentor and support staff to achieve their goals

• Maintain a sales role within the region as needed

• Collaborate with the Regional Vice President on the annual regional fiscal budget, accountability for cost control, each market’s sales goals, live events, and digital service goals throughout the region

• Foster growth and training for your region’s sales team

• Work closely with each market to enhance local sales promotions, contests, and brainstorm new opportunities

• Work with each market’s sports programs to ensure that there is available equipment, banners, signage, and staffing

• Work with the Regional VP and Civic Media Human Resources Director to access any employee hiring needs

• Other duties which may be determined by the Regional Vice President

WHAT YOU BRING

7-10 years’ experience in a broadcast or digital sales leadership role is preferredHighly organized with the ability to multitaskDemonstrated leadership ability with a diverse workforceAbility to work with community government leaders and business leadersUnderstanding how Sales meshes with Programming and Marketing to create an outstanding productUnderstanding of coordinated marketing campaigns, both traditional and DigitalAble to navigate tech tools (Google, WideOrbit, Radio Traffic, RAB)

We offer a dynamic and rewarding work environment where you can make a real difference.

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

Civic Media is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation,national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

Apply Here: https://www.click2apply.net/DdN817fgVLKQrsQkBTAJ2a